GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday after a jury convicted him in the murder of a woman back in 2017.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Samuel Lamar Burnside, 30, was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and sentenced.

On Aug. 5, 2017, Burnside picked up the victim at Southern Suites motel and an argument occurred between them later on in the evening inside his vehicle.

During the argument, Burnside allegedly assaulted the victim and then drove her to the intersection of Sagitairus Way and Stables Road.

Burnside reportedly then forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle and shot her three times, killing her.

We reported earlier that the victim was identified as Catherine Clark. The coroner’s office said she was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her head and chest.

Clark was then left in the middle of the road, where she was found later on by a passerby.

According to the release, forensic evidence, surveillance and witness statements led law enforcement to Burnside.