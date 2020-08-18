Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad granted parole, to be released in 2023

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – One of the two men convicted with the killing of James Jordan, Michael Jordan’s father, in 1993 has been granted parole.

Larry M. Demery has been granted parole and is scheduled for release in 2023, according to the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Both Daniel Green and Demery were convicted with the death of Jordan and charged with 1st-degree murder and armed robbery and each got life sentences. However, Green has continued to plead his innocence since the original trial.

Larry Demery (Source: NC Dept. of Public Safety)

Green, who was 18 when Jordan was killed, has said he and Demery were both at a cookout when his friend left to meet someone for a drug deal. Green says he stayed at the party because he was flirting with a woman there. Demery returned hours later, Green said, appearing shaken and asking him to help dispose of Jordan’s body in the swamp. Green has said Demery told him he mistook James Jordan for a drug connection and shot him after an altercation.

In 2018, Attorney Hugh Rogers, who represented Demery, said the case pits the men’s accounts against each other but ultimately more evidence corroborated his client’s version.

Prosecutors have said that James Jordan was killed as he slept in his parked Lexus along a highway after being targeted for robbery. At Wednesday’s hearing, they once again pointed to a video in which Green rapped while wearing an NBA All-Star ring and gold watch that Michael Jordan gave his father. Green says he got the jewelry from the car console days after the killing.

