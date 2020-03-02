Man convicted on several charges related to 2019 armed robbery in Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Monday after he was convicted on multiple charges related to a 2019 armed robbery in Buncombe County.

According to a news release, Nicholus Latrell Rosell was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon, identity theft, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in Buncombe County Superior Court.

He was sentenced to serve 44 to 65 months in prison.

Last August, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Tessie Lane in Black Mountain to investigate a suspected armed robbery and they were told a gun and several thousands of dollars were stolen from the truck of Rosell’s employer.

According to the release, Rosell’s employer confronted him about the theft and Rosell reportedly threatened the employer with a gun and left the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies chased Rosell’s vehicle and were able to stop him near Exit 59 on Interstate 40.

“Rosell fled law enforcement by crossing both lanes of travel on I-40 on foot,” according to the release. “During the chase, a BCSO deputy released a K9 dog, who was able to apprehend Rosell. In all, $19,957.00 was located strewn along the interstate and around Rosell, as the K9 had ripped Rosell’s pants pockets during the chase. A 45-caliber handgun, stolen from Rosell’s employer, was also located in the vehicle driven by Rosell.”

According to the release, Rosell said he was not involved in the incident and gave law enforcement the name “Cedric Cox” even after being booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Fingerprints taken at the detention center later positively identified him as Nicholus Rosell.

According to the release, Rosell was previously convicted of a felony offense from out of state and was not allowed to possess a firearm under North Carolina law.