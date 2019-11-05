Man dead after early-morning fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say a man died in an early-morning trailer fire in Spartanburg County.

Glendale Fire Department responded to the fire just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Clark Circle, which is off Goldmine Road.

Glendale Fire Chief Eric Alley said most of the single wide trailer was in flames and one person was entrapped when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It appears the fire was caused by a space heater, Alley said.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirms his office is investigating.

The deadly fire comes a month after a nearby house was destroyed in a fire.

Spartanburg County Dispatch said fire departments responded to a house fire the morning of Oct. 11.

7News crew said a house at 181 Clark Circle appeared destroyed.

No injuries were reported in last month’s fire, according to dispatch.

Tuesday’s deadly fire on Clark Circle comes one month after fire destroyed a nearby home (WSPA).



