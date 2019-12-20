Man dead after house fire in Inman, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials said a man died following a fire early Friday morning in Inman.

According to the coroner’s office news release, the fire happened on Kimbrell Road in Inman.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the man as Cecil Ray Ayers, 74, of Inman.

Clevenger said Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed Friday and his cause of death is pending microscopic analysis.

The coroner’s office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg Fire Marshal’s Office and the Boiling Springs Fire Department are investigating the fire.