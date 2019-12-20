Man dead after house fire in Inman, coroner says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Fire generic 1

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials said a man died following a fire early Friday morning in Inman.

According to the coroner’s office news release, the fire happened on Kimbrell Road in Inman.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the man as Cecil Ray Ayers, 74, of Inman.

Clevenger said Ayers was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed Friday and his cause of death is pending microscopic analysis.

The coroner’s office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg Fire Marshal’s Office and the Boiling Springs Fire Department are investigating the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store