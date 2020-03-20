1  of  42
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Man dead after shooting on Neely Mill Rd in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is dead following a shooting in the county Friday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to an address on Neely Mill Road at around 4:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a man who had been shot.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators made contact with a person of interest a short time later and said they are talking with them.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing, but said this was an isolated incident with no danger to the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store