Man dead after shooting on Neely Mill Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is dead following a shooting in the county Friday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to an address on Neely Mill Road at around 4:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a man who had been shot.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators made contact with a person of interest a short time later and said they are talking with them.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing, but said this was an isolated incident with no danger to the community.