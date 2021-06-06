Man dead after shooting on West Market Street in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded around 7:10 a.m. to West Market Street in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found a man who had been shot at least one time, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Anderson County Coroner identified the victim as Ansel Tyrone Austin, 52, of Anderson.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public and they believe this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

