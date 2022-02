SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Coroner’s Office said a man died following a car crash Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, they were called along with the Spartanburg Police Department to a road near John B White Sr. Blvd. just after 3 a.m. While at the scene, the coroner’s office identified one person was dead.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Cedrick Antione Farr Jr., of Spartanburg.

The police department is investigating this crash.