ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Donalds.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to a fire at Highway 184 East around 5:15 p.m.

A man was found unresponsive inside the home according to investigators.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Theodore Parker Jr., 58, of Donalds. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The cause of the fire appears to have started in the kitchen according to the coroner’s office.

The Abbeville County Fire and Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident at this time.