Man dead following shooting involving deputies in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man is dead after a shooting involving deputies.

It happened on Airline Road and Mimosa Trail around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies had pulled over a motorcyclist for a routine traffic stop. They told us as they approached the man pulled out a gun and began firing at deputies.

Deputies said they fired back, hitting and killing the man. We’re told no deputies were hurt during the shooting.

The coroner has confirmed with us they are investigating. At this time, their office has not released the name of the man killed.

The Sheriff’s Office said SLED is investigating.

