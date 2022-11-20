GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the man was walking across Whitehorse Road headed west when he was hit by a vehicle around 7:01 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies stated that this incident is still under investigation.

7NEWS will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.