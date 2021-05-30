Man dead, suspect arrested after shooting in QT parking lot in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead and another man arrested after a shooting in a QT parking lot Sunday morning.

Deputies said a call came in around 1:00 a.m. about a shooting at the QT located at 1509 Grove Road. The suspect inside the vehicle shot and killed the victim while he was in the parking lot, according to deputies.

The suspect, Brandon Tyquawn Boozer, 30, was spotted and deputies initiated a traffic stop.

Boozer didn’t stop for deputies and he threw a firearm out the window.

Deputies said they forcefully stop Boozer’s vehicle in the parking lot of QT, located at 1012 Woodruff Road.

Following a brief foot chase, deputies were able to arrest Boozer.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear but it does not appear the victim and suspect knew each other, according to deputies.

Boozer was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center where he is facing charges for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

The name of the victim has not been released. We will update this story when more information becomes available.