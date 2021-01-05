Man detained after chase with Anderson Co. deputies to face multiple charges

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man detained following a chase with deputies Monday morning now faces charges.

We reported earlier that deputies tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. Due to the heavy traffic and speeding, they discontinued their pursuit before it became a chase.

Other deputies in the area reportedly found the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle again.

During the pursuit, officials said the suspect’s vehicle hit one of the sheriff’s office’s vehicles.

According to the release, deputies then used tire deflation devices, as well as a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near Dixon Road in Anderson.

Sgt. JT Foster said earlier that all occupants in the suspect vehicle had been detained and said no one was injured during the incident.

On Tuesday, Foster said Brian Whitener, 35, of Forest City, NC was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to stop for a blue light; manufacturing, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III, or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute; trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base; possession of other controlled substances in schedule I to V; reckless driving and malicious injury to animals, personal property, with an injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Whitener was issued a $440 bond on the reckless driving charge, but was denied bond on all the other charges.

