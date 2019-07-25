Man dies after being hit by train in Greenville Co., coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man died after he was hit by a train Wednesday.

According to Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill, EMS and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to South Washington Avenue at Hill Street in reference to someone being hit by a train.

Dill identified the man as Bradley Ryan Brinkerhoff, 50, of Greenville.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to determine Brinkerhoff’s cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate.

