Man dies after being pulled from ocean in NC

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) - A 68-year-old man is dead after being pulled from the surf in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Saturday, police say.

The Southern Shores Police Department says emergency crews were called out to the beach between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue for the man, who was unresponsive after he was pulled out of the ocean.

Bystanders performed CPR on the man until first responders arrived, police say.

Witnesses told police the man and his wife appeared to have gotten caught in a rip current.

Police have identified the man as John Albright of Blacksburg, Virginia. He owned a home in Southern Shore.