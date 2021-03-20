Man dies after crash at Anderson Co. residence on Sawtooth Ct.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash at an Anderson County residence.

The crash happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Sawtooth Court in Easley, according to the Anderson County coroner. This is off of St. Paul Road.

Pelzer EMS and SCHP were notified at about 8:30 a.m. and responded to the scene.

According to the coroner, the driver of a 2006 Volvo was traveling east on Sawtooth Ct. when they traveled off the right side of the roadway, across several residential yards and overturned before striking a residential structure.

The coroner identified the victim as 20-year-old Rosendo Venturo Paulino, of Easley. He appeared to have been deceased for several hours at the scene, the coroner said.

It appears that alcohol and speed were primary factors in the crash, the coroner said. The investigation remains ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and SCHP.

