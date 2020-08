OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who died following motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the crash happened near Crossroads Drive in Seneca at around 1:45 p.m.

Coroner Karl Addis identified the man as Keith Wesley Wilson, 40, of Seneca.

Addis said Wilson died at the scene shortly after the crash from multiple trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.