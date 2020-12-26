Man dies after crash on Asheville Hwy. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARATNBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash that happened in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, a man was transported to a hospital from the intersection of Asheville Hwy and Springfield Road after a crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday morning.

That person has been identified by the coroner as Khouanexay “Bill” Sivilay, 48, of Boiling Springs.

The investigation remains ongoing. A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday.

