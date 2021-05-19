Man dies after crash on Hwy 153 in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash in Anderson that happened over the weekend.

The crash happened on Hwy 153 at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, May 15. The victim was operating a motorcycle and was struck in the rear by a 2008 Honda, according to the coroner.

The victim was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries Wednesday. The coroner identified him as 44-year-old Michael Lee Thomason, of Mauldin.

The driver of the Honda has been cited as a contributor of the accident, the coroner said.

SCHP and the coroner’s office are investigating.

