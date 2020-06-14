Man dies after crash on Piedmont Hwy in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash that happened Saturday in Greenville County.

According to the coroner, their office was contacted by the hospital, advising the man was involved in motorcycle versus car collision.

It was reported that Gantt Fire Department, Greenville County EMS, and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

It was determined the victim was traveling on Piedmont Highway towards Bracken Road, when a vehicle exiting Rest Haven Memorial Gardens pulled out in front of them.

The person was ejected from his motorcycle and transported to the hospital by Greenville County EMS.

Upon the decedent’s arrival to the hospital he went into surgery where was later pronounced deceased.

The coroner identified the man as 50-year-old Samuel Lee McGarity, of Greenville.

This case is actively being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.