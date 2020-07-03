Man dies after crash near Wofford Rd in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man died following a crash Friday afternoon.

According to Coroner Dennis Fowler, Edward Jerome Moore, 57, was traveling west in the 4200 block of Wilkinsville Highway at around 2 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Wofford Road.

Moore’s vehicle then went off the left side of the road and hit a power pole on the driver’s door before overturning several times.

He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fowler said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash and an autopsy will be performed.

