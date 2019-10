OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man died following a motorcycle crash early Friday morning in Salem.

According to the coroner’s office news release, the crash was reported at around 12:10 a.m. on Sunrise Drive.

Freddie Ray Goins, 47, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he later died in the intensive care unit just before 10:50 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.