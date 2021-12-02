Man dies after November crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a Spartanburg County crash that happened in November.

The crash happened on Nazareth Church Rd. near Woodside Court in Moore on Nov. 19.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Pickup was traveling west on Nazareth Church Road while a 2011 Dodge Pickup was traveling east on Nazareth Church Road.

Troopers said the driver of the 2011 Dodge crossed the center line and hit the 2010 Dodge head on.

Both drivers and the passenger in the 2011 Dodge was injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the 2011 Dodge died at the hospital on Dec. 2.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jimmy Littlejohn, 66, of Spartanburg.

