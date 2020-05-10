Suspect in custody after deadly shooting of Gaffney man on W. Robinson St.

Gaffney Police and the coroner’s office responded to a shooting on West Robinson St. early Sunday morning. (WSPA)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The shooting death of a man following a reported argument is under investigation in Gaffney.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said the man was gunned down on a city street early Saturday morning.

Fowler identified the victim as 30-year-old Ander Rashard Gregory.

Gregory was shot in the middle of the 500 block of West Robinson Street at about 12:35 a.m., the coroner said.

Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses in the neighborhood reported Gregory and another man, whom they were able to identify, got into a verbal argument after a vehicle was sideswiped, according to the coroner.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies a short time later, Fowler said.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

