OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) β€” A man has died after a shooting in Seneca.

The Oconee County Coroner said the incident occurred near Building 800 at 1200 Fairoaks Circle shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The name of the 34-year-old man has not been released by the coroner’s office.

The Seneca Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide. There is no word on possible suspects at this time.

