Man dies after shooting in Spartanburg Co. driveway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Lyman Police Department said a man died after being shot in his driveway Wednesday morning.

Police responded at 12:13 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Grover Drive in the Lyman Farms Sub-Division.

Once police arrived, they found a man lying in his driveway with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The victim was identified as Connor Ethan Lloyd, 29, of Lyman.

Anyone with information about this case to call the Lyman Police Department at (864) 439-8445.

