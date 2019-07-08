Man dies after shooting on Brooklyn Ave. in Hendersonville

by: WSPA Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died Wednesday following a shooting on Brooklyn Avenue.

James Franklin Stepp, III, 48, of Hendersonville, was shot during an altercation and passed away at Mission Hospital, according to police.

No one has been charged in the shooting.

The police department has been working with the District Attorney’s Office during the investigation. Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police department at (828) 697-3025.

