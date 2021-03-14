Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office responded to the hospital in reference to a death on Saturday. The victim was involved in a motor vehicle accident and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Information regarding the crash location was not immediately available.

The death has been ruled an accident. It is under investigation by the coroner’s office and Highway Patrol.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

