Man dies after stabbing on Patton Avenue in Asheville, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man died following a stabbing on Patton Avenue Monday evening.

According to a police news release, officers responded to the 1400 block of Patton Avenue following a report of an individual suffering from stab wounds.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found the man — identified as Michael Eugene Hirt, 66, of Asheville — suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Hirt was taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they have identified as possible person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories