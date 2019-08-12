Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree near overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway

LINVILLE FALLS, NC (WSPA) – A Georgia man died following a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Friday.

According to a news release, National Park Service dispatchers received a report of a crash near Milepost 306 at the Grandfather Mountain Overlook just before 6:30 p.m.

Rangers, as well as local law enforcement and rescue personnel, responded to the scene and found the driver, Kurt Klein, 61, of Duluth, Ga., in the vehicle.

Klein was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows that Klein was traveling northbound when his vehicle went off the road and crossed over into the Grandfather Mountain Overlook parking area, where it then hit a tree.