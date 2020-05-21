Man dies at hospital after incident on Tiger Paw Ct in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Coroner’s Office, along with Spartanburg Police Department, are investigating a man’s death.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, an investigation is underway regarding the death of Charles Chadwick Conyers, 49, of Spartanburg.

Clevenger said the initial incident happened at Tiger Paw Court, but said his office responded to Spartanburg Medical Center.

Conyers was reportedly taken to Spartanburg Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.