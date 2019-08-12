Man dies at hospital days after crash on Hwy 9 in Spartanburg Co.

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died Monday following a crash earlier this month on Highway 9.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Max Alexander Burns, 57, of Spartanburg, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at around 12:30 a.m.

Burns was involved in a crash that happened Aug. 5 on Highway 9.

His cause of death is pending a forensic exam.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate along with the coroner’s office.

