SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon days after a crash in Boiling Springs.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Furnace Road on January 11th.

The coroner identified the man as 26-year-old William Sigafoos, of Spartanburg.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.