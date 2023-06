GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s office said a man died days after a crash.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash occurred on Wednesday around 10 p.m. near Old Grove Road in Piedmont.

The coroner said the driver of the vehicle hit a utility pole.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on Friday.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 23-year-old Zionh Olandis Wharton.

An external exam is scheduled for Monday.