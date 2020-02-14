Man dies days after moped crash in Greenville Co.

1  of  2
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials said a man involved in a moped crash last week died Friday.

According to a coroner’s office news release, Frank Crawford Spears, 62, of Marietta, S.C., died Friday from complications of blunt force trauma due to the crash.

The coroner’s office said Spears’ moped left the road and hit a curb.

Greenville County EMS crews responded to the scene and transported Spears to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His manner of death was deemed an accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

