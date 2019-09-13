Man dies days after motorcycle crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died at the hospital two days after a crash in Travelers Rest.

Edward Dwight Cothran, 72, of Travelers Rest, passed away just before 2:30 p.m. Friday at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Cothran was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle Wednesday at about 2:25 p.m. He traveling towards Greer on Locust Hill Road when his motorcycle collided with a delivery van at the intersection of East Darby Road.

Cothran was taken from crash to the emergency room, where he later passed away.

According to the coroner’s office, Cothran was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

His dead was ruled as an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the crash.