SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man has died days after he was released from the hospital following a crash in Spartanburg County.

According to the coroner, the crash happened Saturday July, 20 at about 11 a.m. on E. Wade Hampton Blvd.

The coroner identified the victim as Jose Reinaldo Robinson, 62, of Greer.

Robinson was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center following the accident, where he stayed overnight for test and observation, the coroner said.

He was released on Sunday July, 21 and later returned to Pelham via EMS Monday July 22 where he was pronounced dead at 8:51 a.m.