Man dies days after suffering cardiac event at Anderson Co. Detention Center, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said a man who suffered a medical event while in the booking area at the Anderson County Detention Center died at an area hospital.

According to a news release, Medshore EMS was called to the detention center just after midnight on Oct. 17 in regard to a man who had suffered cardiac arrest in the booking area of the detention center.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Robert Dale Robertson, 55, was being processed in the booking area and suffered a cardiac arrest after a fall.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown said Robertson collapsed at the scene and detention officers and a detention center nurse started CPR, which Medshore EMS paramedics continued after arriving on-scene.

According to the release, Robertson was resuscitated and taken to the ICU at AnMed Health, where he was placed on life support.

Robertson later died on Oct. 24 at around 11:35 a.m.

An autopsy completed on Oct. 27 revealed that Robertson suffered a neck injury secondary to the fall.

An investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.