GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a crash Tuesday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Christopher Ryan Flynn, 34, of Greenville, was found down on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of Cedar Lane Road.

Flynn is believed to have been a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he died on Thursday.

This crash is under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.