Man dies from incident in August, Spartanburg Police investigates

SPARTANBURG CO. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg City Police Department is investigating the death of a man that was a result of an incident in August, according to the Spartanburg Coroner.

The coroner released a statement identifying Leonard Lee Lyles III as the victim in an indicident that happened on Aug. 28 on Oliver St. in Spartanburg.

According to the coroner, Lyles passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 10:58 p.m. on Oct. 1. The coroner will be conducting a forensic exam.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the SCPD.

The SCPD is continuing with this investigation.

