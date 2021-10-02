Man dies from incident in August, Spartanburg Police investigates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg City Police Department is investigating the death of a man that was a result of an incident in August, according to the Spartanburg Coroner.

The coroner released a statement identifying Leonard Lee Lyles III as the victim in an indicident that happened on Aug. 28 on Oliver St. in Spartanburg.

According to the coroner, Lyles passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 10:58 p.m. on Oct. 1. The coroner will be conducting a forensic exam.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the SCPD.

The SCPD is continuing with this investigation.

We will be updating this story with more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store