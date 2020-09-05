Man dies from injuries suffered in Wednesday Union Co. collision, coroner says

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Coroner’s Office announced on Sunday the death of a man who was injured in a collision Wednesday night.

According to a release from Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe, 73-year-old Ronald Seegars, of Fort Lawn, died on Saturday as a result of injuries sustained in a Union County crash Wednesday night.

The release states that Seegars was driving south on SC Highway 9 when he was struck by an armored car that was traveling west on Bobby Faucet Rd. (SC Hwy 114).

Seegars was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at Newberry Pathology Group.