Man dies from injuries sustained in July 19 Spartanburg Co. collision

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Boiling Springs man died at the hospital Friday from injuries he sustained in a collision on Monday, July 19.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the collision occurred around 4:54 p.m. on Monday, July 19 on SC Highway 9 near Blue Ridge Range in Spartanburg County.

According to Corporal Matt Southern, the driver of a 2005 Lincoln Sedan was traveling south on Hwy 9 when they attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. Southern said that’s when a 2013 Jeep, traveling north on Hwy 9, struck the sedan.

The driver of the jeep was uninjured. The driver of the sedan was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 84-year-old William George Goforth.

Goforth was pronounced dead late Friday, July 23 at the hospital.

