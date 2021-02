UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash that happened in Union County on Sunday morning.

The two- vehicle crash happened at about 4 a.m. on Whitmire Hwy. (SC Hwy 176) near the Tinker Creek Rd. intersection, according to the Union County Coroner.

The victim killed has been identified as 28-year-old Charles “Charlie” Harrison III, of Whitmire.

The crash remains under investigation.