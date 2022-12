GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road.

North Greenville Fire Department and deputies are investigating the incident at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

