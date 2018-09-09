Man dies in Head-on Collision on Oconee County
OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man is dead after a head on collision on Friendship Road in Oconee County Saturday night.
According to the Coroner's Office, the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. near Seneca.
The 52 year old man died on scene from blunt force traumatic injuries.
The man's identity will be released later Sunday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
