News

Man dies in Head-on Collision on Oconee County

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 03:58 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 03:58 AM EDT

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man is dead after a head on collision on Friendship Road in Oconee County Saturday night.

According to the Coroner's Office, the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. near Seneca.

The 52 year old man died on scene from blunt force traumatic injuries.

The man's identity will be released later Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

