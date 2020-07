POLK COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they, along with North Carolina Highway Patrol, are investigating a deadly crash.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Highway 9 South in Polk County on July 12.

Clevenger said Gerry Lee Talbert, Jr., of Mill Springs, NC, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center a short time later.

According to the release, the investigation is pending a forensic exam.