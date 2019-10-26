Man dies in hospital days after crash on HWY 11 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in the hospital a week after a crash on Highway 11 in Pickens County.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the head-on crash happened Wednesday, October 16, at about 3 p.m. on Highway 11 near Crowe Creek Road.

Shaun Arness, of Greer, was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and died at about 5:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.

