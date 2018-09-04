News

Man dies in motorcycle, SUV crash in Greenwood Co.

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 08:56 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 09:13 PM EDT

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said a motorcyclist died after crashing with an SUV in the intersection of Highway 72 bypass and Old Abbeville Highway on Monday.

According to the coroner's office news release, Elijah Lee Ware, 29, of Greenwood, died in the crash that happened around 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the 2001 Harley Davidson collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a juvenile, after the Tahoe ran a traffic light and was hit by the motorcycle.

Ware died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to the coroner, Ware died from blunt force trauma and his manner of death was deemed accidental.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the highway patrol's Multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center