Man dies in motorcycle, SUV crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said a motorcyclist died after crashing with an SUV in the intersection of Highway 72 bypass and Old Abbeville Highway on Monday.

According to the coroner's office news release, Elijah Lee Ware, 29, of Greenwood, died in the crash that happened around 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the 2001 Harley Davidson collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a juvenile, after the Tahoe ran a traffic light and was hit by the motorcycle.

Ware died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to the coroner, Ware died from blunt force trauma and his manner of death was deemed accidental.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the highway patrol's Multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.