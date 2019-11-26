Man dies in Seneca house fire, coroner says

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — Local and state authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Seneca.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement that an unoccupied residence on Lonsdale Street caught fire, claiming a man’s life.

Addis said the victim is believed to be homeless.

The victim’s identity is unknown as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Addis said his office is investigating the fire, along with Oconee County deputies and fire investigators, Seneca Fire Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

