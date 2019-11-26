Man dies in Seneca house fire, coroner says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Fire generic 1

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — Local and state authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Seneca.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement that an unoccupied residence on Lonsdale Street caught fire, claiming a man’s life.

Addis said the victim is believed to be homeless. 

The victim’s identity is unknown as of early Tuesday afternoon. 

Addis said his office is investigating the fire, along with Oconee County deputies and fire investigators, Seneca Fire Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store