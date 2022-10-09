GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office responded to Taggart Avenue around 11 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, responders located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 34-year-old Venson Leon Edwards Jr., of Greenwood.

His manner of death has been ruled homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for next week.

The shooting is being investigated by the Greenwood Police Department.